Open Thread: Suns (35-9) vs. Pacers (17-29)

Didn’t we just beat these guys?

By Jeff Gallimore
/ new
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Time to stretch the win streak to six.

Suns going 73-9.

Potentially the last preview of Justin Holiday or Torrey Craig before they come to Phoenix for good.

