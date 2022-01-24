Filed under: Open Thread: Jazz at Suns Jazz whole starting lineup is out, while Suns are missing 2 starters and key backup By Dave King@DaveKingNBA Jan 24, 2022, 6:30pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Jazz at Suns Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports Suns — Ayton, Crowder, Payne all out Jazz — Conley, Bogdanovic, Mitchell, Gobert and O’Neal all out, plus Joe Ingles off bench. Sheesh Let’s go! More From Bright Side Of The Sun Rapid Recap: Suns struggle, eventually beat short-handed Jazz, 115-109 Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Jazz Post Game Pod Game Preview: Suns go for best start in franchise history vs. struggling Utah Jazz Mikal Bridges has to step up his offensive load in face of injuries Center of the Sun: Suns strengthen lead in NBA standings despite mounting injuries Monty’s mantra brings the Suns home spotless Loading comments...
Loading comments...