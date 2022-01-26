Bright Side Night TRIPLE MATCH offer! Limited Time Only

Only a couple of weeks left to donate Suns game tickets to first responders and healthcare workers before our SIXTH ANNUAL Bright Side Night!

We need your donations, and we’re willing to TRIPLE the value of every dollar you donate today!

Every dollar you donate right now will be matched by both the SUNS and SB NATION!

Your one $11 ticket donation automatically becomes three tickets to the February 16, 2022 Suns game vs. the Rockets. 10 tickets becomes 30. 25 tickets becomes 75, and so on.

You know it’s a great cause, giving back to our community. If you haven’t donated yet, do it now. If you already donated, feel free to do it again!

Donate here: suns.com/brightside

Cost: $11 for per donated ticket

Bonus: Suns and SB Nation TRIPLE MATCH every single donation, no matter how big or small

What’s in it for you: Read the section below for perks at every + level (2+, 10+, 25+, 50+) — the more you donate, the more people you help and the more you get for yourself!

How it works

Click this link to donate: Suns.com/Brightside

No extra fees or charges.

Click the ‘donate now’ and select the number of tickets you want to donate, and how you’re going to pay*

You will get a confirmation email directly from the Suns to confirm the purchase, then another customized follow-up email from Connor Sprague with Bright Side Night details and next steps

Optionally, you can also click the ‘Nominate Now’ button to tell us who YOU want sent to the game on your and/or Bright Side’s behalf

That’s it!

*outside the US? If you can’t use the Ticketmaster process, just contact our Suns rep directly. Name and number at the link above.

What’s in it for you?

$11 or more = you get in the RAFFLE

$22 or more = you get in the RAFFLE and get exclusive discounts to future game(s)

to future game(s) $110 = 10 tickets donated, you get in the raffle PLUS you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself ...and see ‘My favorite perk’ below

...and see ‘My favorite perk’ below $275 = 25 tickets donated, you get in the raffle PLUS you’re guaranteed a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$550 = 50 tickets donated, you get in the raffle PLUS you’re guaranteed two pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

All donors of 10+ tickets who can attend the Feb 16 game with us get a free Bright Side Night t-shirt and an invitation to join us for a group photo!

THE INTERVIEW

My favorite perk: The first 25 of you to donate $110+ at once (10+ tickets) get an exclusive invitation for our annual pre-game private Bright Side interview session with one of the Suns front office folks. We’ve had Ryan McDonough or James Jones each year so far.

UPDATE ON Jan 14: There’s still 6 seats left!

Please donate now: Suns.com/Brightside