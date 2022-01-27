Fanning the Flames: Rolling Through Adversity

Although the Phoenix Suns were “lucky” to be so “healthy” last season (please pick up the heavy sarcasm), the same is not the case this year. The Suns have been consistently without contributors, but they keep on winning. Which begs the question: can anyone stop the Phoenix Suns?

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we discuss:

whether any other team worries us

the audacity of Grayson Allen and the Milwaukee Bucks

whether the Suns can top the franchise record winning streak from earlier this season

and more!

Let’s Go!

Until next time!