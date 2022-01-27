Solar Panel: Rd 3 SUNS TRADE RUMORS, with insider Keith Smith

Part 3 of the Trade Rumor series! As we get nearer to the 2022 trade deadline, rumors are starting to fly.

What should the Suns do?

What CAN the Suns do? What’s Stix’s trade value around the league?

Is Dennis Schroder of the Celtics in our future?

How about this new name: Harrison Barnes...

Would you rather: Ayton on max or Time Lord on less than half?

Keith Smith of the Spotrac.com, CelticsBlog.com and the NBA Front Office Show podcast joins me to break it all down.

Choose your player...

