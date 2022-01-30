Open Thread: Suns vs Spurs

Let’s get that 40th win! Bring on San Antonio!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Game Preview: Suns go for season sweep against the visiting Spurs
- Suns should trade for… Jerami Grant
- Solar Panel: Rd 4 SUNS/NBA TRADE RUMORS, with insider Michael Scotto
- Inside the Suns: Cam Payne’s absence, trade deadline expectations, a look ahead to the playoffs
- Rapid Recap: Suns hold off Timberwolves, 134-124 , for 9th straight win
- Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (39-9) vs. Wolves Post Game Pod
Loading comments...