Bright Side Night 2022 Update: Sales, dates and a special offer for you

Now that the holidays are over, we are free once again to think outside our houses, our families and all that gift-buying for ourselves and others. All that’s left is those dratted thank you cards still sitting on the counter.

It’s time to decompress and get back to real life. The pandemic is still surging, and we are once again putting first responders and health care heroes at increased risk.

We — YOU and ME — are giving back to thank them for their service with tickets to a Phoenix Suns game at the Footprint Center!

This is what we call BRIGHT SIDE NIGHT.

In the first five years of this event, we have sent more than 10,000 underprivileged kids and chaperones to Suns games to give them a memory of a lifetime.

This year, it’s first responders and healthcare heroes! So far, we have collected 1,000 tickets worth of donations, and the game is only only 6 weeks away.

Take a minute right now, and help us run those numbers up.

***SPECIAL OFFER***

Donate THIS WEEK, by January 9, to be entered into a special raffle. One lucky winner will get a $100 gift card to Phoenix Suns merchandise at Fanatics.com from me, plus any other perks listed below.

If you don’t love merch, that’s okay. How about tickets to an upcoming game instead?

Donate now: Suns.com/Brightside

*More perks listed below too!

What: Just $11 of your money sends a first responder or healthcare hero to a Suns game!

When: Rockets at Suns, February 16, 2022 at 7:00 PM

This is OUR thing. You, we, us. Bright Side readers, writers and lurkers. WE are the ones who do this every year.

DONATE NOW

It’s takes less time than ordering something you absolutely need dumb on Amazon.

Click this link to donate: Suns.com/Brightside

No extra fees or charges. THE SUNS WILL MATCH EVERY DONATION!

Click the ‘donate now’ and select the number of tickets you want to donate, and how you’re going to pay*

You will get a confirmation email directly from the Suns to confirm the purchase, then another customized follow-up email from Connor Sprague with Bright Side Night details and next steps

Optionally, you can also click the ‘Nominate Now’ button to tell us who YOU want sent to the game on your and/or Bright Side’s behalf

That’s it!

*outside the US? If you can’t use the Ticketmaster process, just contact our Suns rep directly. Name and number at the link above.

What’s in it for you?

$22 or more = you get exclusive discounts to future game(s)

to future game(s) $110 = 10 tickets donated, PLUS you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself

$275 = 25 tickets donated, PLUS you get a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$550 = 50 tickets donated, PLUS you get two pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

All donors of 10+ tickets who can attend the Feb 16 game with us get a free Bright Side Night t-shirt and an invitation to join us for a group photo!

My favorite perk: The first 25 of you to donate $110+ at once (10+ tickets) get an exclusive invitation for our annual pre-game private Bright Side interview session with one of the Suns front office folks*

Please donate now: Suns.com/Brightside