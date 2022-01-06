Fanning the Flames: Bismack-Daddy!

Happy New Year, Suns fans!

It has been a weird start to 2022 for the Suns, as they’ve seen a number of players and Monty Williams find themselves in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. But those circumstances allowed the team to bring in Bismack Biyombo, who’s impact was felt immediately, and allowed Jalen Smith to show what he can do.

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we discuss

Biyombo’s impact

Stix’s future

and our favorite Suns moments from 2021.

Oh... and in case you’re interested, I share my cautionary tale about drive-in movies.

Let’s Go!

