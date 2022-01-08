 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Solar Panel: Where do the Suns need help by the trade deadline?

Dave and Zona discuss the upcoming trade deadline for the Phoenix Suns

By Dave King
/ new

TRADE DEADLINE SEASON IS HERE! Who is the best trade target for the Suns?

Watch it here:

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans, and also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

Find us —

Subscribe —

Quick link via Chartable. Subscribe to the Solar Panel Podcast (new ORANGE logo) on your favorite podcast app: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and all the others.

Please remember to subscribe, rate and review the show on the NEW feed because we had to start all over, under a new partnership.

Sponsors —

We are proudly presented by Draftkings.com USE promo code TBPN upon sign up for a BONUS!

Solar Panel is part of The Basketball Podcast Network

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...