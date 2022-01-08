Recap: Red hot Heat blow out stunned Suns team, 123-100

On the Night where the Phoenix Suns get Deandre Ayton, JaVale McGee and Jae Crowder back, the Miami Heat shoot them out of their own building, finishing making 22-44 threes (15 of 30 in the first half).

Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro combine for 60 points, while Chris Paul and Devin Booker combine for 9 turnovers on a night where the Suns never turned up the effort defensively and the Heat just hit every deep shot they wanted.

It’s worth noting McGee only played 6 minutes and Jalen Smith was the back-up center for the entire second half, after a failed attempt from Monty to play him at the 4 in the first half. Also worthy of note was Book’s 13 free throws, allowing him to score 26, even when going 5-15 from the field.

Mikal Bridges ended the game with 20 points on 8-11 shooting, but was a team worst -24, and, to make matters worst, even though Cam Johnson was able to keep both his streaks alive (15 points and 3 three point shots), he twisted his ankle in the final minute of the game and had a limp going into the locker room.

The Suns now go on a five game road trip starting next Tuesday in Toronto.

Game Flow

1st Half

The game starts with 6 three pointers combined between the two clubs until Kyle Lowry puts back a three to make it 12-8 for the Suns. The teams traded baskets - including a crazy Jae Crowder finish in the paint - until Booker fouls Lowry on a baseline drive and Miami decides to call their first time-out down 16-13 with 6:30 to go in the 1st.

Lowry hits a three out of the time out to tie the game, PJ Tucker hits a couple of buckets and Duncan Robinson hits a three to keep the long shots coming while Book tries to keep the Suns close. Jalen Smith checks in at the four with McGee at the five in the end of the first quarter. Miami keeps the rhythm from three - 8/15 from deep in the quarter - but the Suns respond with a 6-0 run and ends the 1st down 33-29. Booker finishes with 13 points on 3/6 FG.

Cam Johnson starts the half with his 1st three pointer but Miami keeps pulling the trigger from deep hitting another couple of them. CP3 keeps the Suns close with a couple of FTs, a mid range and a beautiful assist to Bridges, until Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro hit shots in a row forcing Monty to call a timeout down 48-38 with 7:14 to go on the second.

The Suns offense cannot keep them in the game as Miami extends their lead to 14, until Ayton hits his signature hook shot, Book gets a steal on defense and ignites the Cam Johnson Mikal Bridges alley-oop in the fast break, forcing the Miami time out to contain the Suns momentum.

The Suns come out with back to back turnovers and Miami takes advantage, extending the lead to 65-46. Suns bring it back to 15 points until DA is called for a pretty controversial flagrant 1 on a three point shot by Herro and Miami follows it up with yet another one from Duncan Robinson from the corner, ending the quarter up 71-50. Miami finishes the half shooting 15-30 from deep.

2nd half

Suns start the half with a steal and a three, but Lowry responds with a midrange and the teams just start trading baskets misses and turnovers until Duncan Robinson hits a three off a Booker missed pass, forcing the Suns to take a timeout down 85-61 with 7:24 to go. Suns come back a little sloppy but are able to force back to back stops and go on a quick 7-0 run forcing Miami into a time out up 87-68 with 5:51 to go.

Miami keeps finding their three point shot and the Suns respond, including with Cam Johnson’s 2nd three, keeping his own streak alive. The Suns then start losing their heads with the refs, especially after a shooting foul on Booker is overturned into a offensive foul and Miami takes advantage, extending their lead to 24 until the Suns find another run to finishing the third down 98-79 after a three from Justin Jackson.

Jalen Smith stayed on the floor to start the 4th and Cam Johnson hits a technical free throw and another three point shot to keep both streaks alive. Chris Paul misses two open mid range shots as Miami starts daring him to shoot, but Miami also starts missing some shots. DA comes in around the 10 minute mark and gets four free throws to cut the lead to 13, forcing Miami to call a time out with 8:47 to go.

Miami comes back and hits their own technical Free throw and follow it up with two straight Duncan Robison threes to cool out the Suns. When Herro follows it up with a contested layup over DA to bring it back to 22 with 6:58 to go, Monty decides to call a time-out. Miami keeps their foot in the paddle and extend the lead back to 25 after a few shots from Herro and Monty once again call a timeout, finally throwing the towel.