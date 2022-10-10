Open Thread: Suns Preseason Game #3 at Nuggets

Tipoff at 6:00pm AZ time — Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
Get the first look at Michael Porter Jr. this preseason... and not many others.
As it turns out, all four of Joker, Murray, KCP, and AG will be OUT.— Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) October 10, 2022
Gonna see a nice preview of MPJ + bench units.
Suns are without a number of role players tonight, but should be good to go with their top four, and we might get the first glimpse of Josh Okogie.
#Suns injury report at #Nuggets:— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 9, 2022
OUT: Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain), Cameron Payne (right finger sprain), Landry Shamet (left hip strain), Dario Saric (personal reasons) Jae Crowder (not with team.
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Okogie (left hamstring strain).
