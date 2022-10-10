 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Suns Preseason Game #3 at Nuggets

By Dave King
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Four Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Tipoff at 6:00pm AZ time — Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

Get the first look at Michael Porter Jr. this preseason... and not many others.

Suns are without a number of role players tonight, but should be good to go with their top four, and we might get the first glimpse of Josh Okogie.

