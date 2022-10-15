Solar Panel: Suns Season Preview MEGAPOD: Predictions, Awards and Rumors all in one place

Join the show!

Regular season starts in 4 days! The guys get together to make their bold predictions of the Phoenix Suns season, including

wins

playoff seeding

most improved

most disappointing

best competition

and of course rumors around players on the market who could help the Suns.

Let’s go!

(And, if you’re so inclined, please give us a five-star review on apple podcasts here)

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans.

We also (sometimes) post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

Find us —

Twitter @DaveKingNBA @ZonaHoops_ @SunsSolarPanel

Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel

Youtube: The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Channel

Subscribe —

Quick link via Chartable. Subscribe to the Solar Panel Podcast (new ORANGE logo) on your favorite podcast app: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and all the others.

Please remember to subscribe, rate and review the show on the NEW feed because we had to start all over, under a new partnership.

Sponsors —

We are proudly presented by Draftkings.com USE promo code TBPN upon sign up for a BONUS!

Solar Panel is part of The Basketball Podcast Network