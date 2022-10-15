 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Solar Panel: Suns Season Preview MEGAPOD: Predictions, Awards and Rumors all in one place

Hosts from the Solar Panel, Suns JAM and Into the Valley pods come through for a mega-sized season preview of the Phoenix Suns!

By Dave King
Regular season starts in 4 days! The guys get together to make their bold predictions of the Phoenix Suns season, including

  • wins
  • playoff seeding
  • most improved
  • most disappointing
  • best competition
  • and of course rumors around players on the market who could help the Suns.

Let’s go!

