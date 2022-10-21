Open Thread: Suns (1-0) vs. Trail Blazers (1-0)

2-0 record on the line.
Game time!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Blazers Post Game Pod
- Video Breakdown: Devin Booker’s season-opening statement worthy of a Top 10 spot
- Game Preview: Suns first road trip of the season takes them to Portland
- Three big takeaways from Suns-Mavs Game 8
- Throwback Thursday - A look back at some of the Phoenix Suns best and worst drafts
- NBA DraftKings Odds: TNT Thursday Night slate is a chance to make some money
Loading comments...