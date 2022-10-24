Into the Valley: Revenge and Disappointment

The Phoenix Suns won “Game 8” against the Mavericks to get the season started right! How do you follow up a massive comeback win? By dropping a heartbreaker in Portland.

We talk all things week 1 of the NBA season and play a quick game of “Believe It or Not”. Stick around to the end for our first Highs, Lows and Just So You Knows of the season!

Find this episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here:

Make sure to follow Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt), Ryan Shutt (@RShutt_) and Philip Russell (@Philip_Russell3) and you can follow the show (@TheValleyPHX) on twitter.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel right here: Into The Valley, on YouTube

Listen to this show AND the Fanning The Flames show every week on the Bright Side Podcast Network! One subscription gets you both shows.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!