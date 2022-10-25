NBA DraftKings Odds: Make some money on TNT’s Tuesday slate, which includes Suns-Warriors and Luka-Zion

What: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans; Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns

When: Tuesday night, starting at 4:30 AZ time

Watch: TNT

Welcome to the latest installment of our weekly TNT double header preview

Early game: Mavericks at Pelicans, 4:30PM

DraftKings Odds: Dallas Mavericks are 6-point favorites, per DraftKings, over the Pelicans

DraftKings Moneyline: -225 for the Mavs

Ahh, a great matchup of two teams that many media folk are crowning as two of the ‘next’ great teams once the Suns and Warriors fade out.

Except, the Pelicans are going to be missing a LOT of players, so this one will be easy to bet.

Updated Injury Report for tonight's game:



OUT:

Brandon Ingram – Concussion Protocols

Herbert Jones – Right Knee Hyperextension

Kira Lewis Jr. – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery

E.J. Liddell – Right Knee ACL Injury Recovery

Zion Williamson — Right Posterior Hip / Low Back Contusion https://t.co/LKxsCNtuRS — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 25, 2022

Three starters are out — Zion, Ingram and Jones — giving a huge advantage to the Mavericks.

The line has already moved from 4.5 points in Mavs favor to 6 points, so get your bet in now before the line goes even higher.

The Mavs had a great start that ended in a surprising loss to the Suns, only to follow that up with a dominating win over the previously rolling Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks blew out the Grizzlies early and kept up the blowout all the way to the final horn with a 41-point margin, 137-96. And no, the Grizz weren’t resting Ja Morant or anything.

Now its MVP candidate Luka Doncic and his merry band of 3-and-D wings against the big, burly Pelicans. The Pelicans COULD win this game if CJ McCollum goes off, and big Jonas grabs 20 boards, but it’s a real uphill climb.

Late game: Warriors at Suns, 7:00PM

DraftKings Odds: Phoenix Suns are slim 1.5-point favorites at home over the Warriors, per DraftKings

DraftKings Moneyline: -125 for the Suns

The Phoenix Suns are off to a surprisingly (to some) good start this season with a 2-1 record against three teams (Mavericks, Blazers, Clippers) that are otherwise 5-0 to start the season. The Suns only loss was at the last second, in overtime, to the Blazers in their home opener with Damian Lillard scoring 41 points.

Now, the Suns get the toughest opponent yet: defending World Champ Golden State Warriors. The Dubs are coming off their 4th title in 8 seasons, which really can be seen as their 4th straight ring with all three of their best players healthy and available through the last game. In other words, a mostly unstoppable force.

And yet, they got waxed on Friday night by the Denver Nuggets before coming up short in a late comeback bid, so they are beatable. Their two wins are against perennial tire fires Lakers and Kings.

This one’s on TNT, and promises to be another high-energy matchup of teams looking to prove something to the other team. The Warriors, especially Draymond Green, continually want to remind the Suns who’s the big brother, and the Suns want to give a little hint to the Warriors that they got lucky last year.

The last time these two teams matched up in Phoenix, the Warriors took away the Suns Christmas cheer with a convincing 116-107 win.

Overall, they split the four-game series last year, with each team winning a road game and a home game.

How to bet: I’d put money on the Suns — not just because I’m a Suns homer (I am) but also because the Suns are playing with something to prove early this season, while the Warriors are expectedly coasting into the early season

