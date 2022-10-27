Fanning the Flames - Next Level Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns basketball is back and so is Fanning the Flames (well, 2/3 of us)!

We dive into the team’s 3-1 start, including discussions about:

Devin Booker bringing his game to an entirely new level.

Klay Thompson having a psychological meltdown on national television.

Jock Landale’s performance and his chances at Most Improved Player or Sixth Man of the Year.

And for those so inclined, we cap off the episode with some talk about our gambling adventures.

Until next time!