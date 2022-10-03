VIDEO: Mikal Bridges postgame press conference after Suns’ first preseason loss

The Phoenix Suns lost their preseason opener to the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers, 134-124.

Forward Mikal Bridges and fellow Suns’ starters — Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton — each played 22 minutes and were a plus-11 in the contest. Phoenix’s bench struggled, as three players were a minus-21 (Cam Payne, Torrey Craig and Damion Lee).

Bridges and Ayton each had 22 points to lead the Suns’ starters. Bridges shot 8-of-12 from the field (3-of-4 from 3-point range) and also had seven rebounds and three steals.

You can watch what he said after the Suns’ defeat above.