Happy 26th birthday to the Suns’ Devin Booker

Go ahead, Mr. Booker. Blow out your candles.

The Phoenix Suns two-time All Star and All NBA shooting guard turns 26 today. He’ll celebrate this evening by facing off against the Houston Rockets. My, what a journey it’s been for the 7th- year guard out of Kentucky.

When he came to the Phoenix Suns, he was a baby faced 19-year-old kid who didn’t have much experience with a starting five. He was the Wildcats’ sixth-man in college. After being taken 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2015 NBA Draft, he slowly began to solidify himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the Phoenix Suns’ franchise.

He’s been a force in the NBA ever since. A 70-point game. An NBA Finals appearance. A gold medal representing the USA.

Where does he stand amongst the ranks in the history of the Suns?

6th in Points (11,363)

2nd in Points Per Game (23.6)

9th in Assists (2,225)

7th in Field Goals (3,976)

2nd in Three Point Makes (990)

6th in Free Throw Makes (2,421)

He’s had a torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign as well, averaging 29.2 points on 51.5/41.4/89.5 splits. He is the face of the franchise and, as he prepares to embark on his new 4-year, $224M contract that goes into effect in 2024-25, he is entering his prime.

Here is how he has looked to begin the season:

Happy birthday, Book!