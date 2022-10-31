Center of the Sun: Streaking Suns have a week as pretty as their throwbacks

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns.

Current Record: 5-1

Offensive Rating: 118.5 (2nd)

Defensive Rating: 106.2 (4th)

Net Rating: +12.3 (1st)

Power Ranking:

NBA.com: 4th

ESPN: 3rd

Bleacher Report: 4th

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, I come before you today, with a petition to bring back the sexiest threads in the history of the Phoenix Suns franchise. Personally, I am a fan of the Wild West era of Suns uniforms. They were sleek, they were simple, and the wild west font was of the southwestern region. But after seeing the Suns play two games this past week in their 90’s sunburst uniforms, I could be mistaken.

Reason 1,647,326 these Suns uniforms should be permanent:



Readability.



Look how easy it is to see the team name and number. This is a screenshot from a paused video, but pay attention during the game. Great contrast, easy to see everything that matters. https://t.co/BJTdZhlSE8 pic.twitter.com/OF4vTTVK7j — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) October 29, 2022

Many believe that the black version of these uniforms are the greatest in the history of the franchise, but it is the purple that best represents this organization. The throwbacks are the perfect balance of purple and orange on a jersey, with the Suns logo crossing the chest, there’s nothing quite like it.

I’m not the only one who thinks so. Players throughout the league who witnessed this throwback were impressed by how good it looked.

Those suns jerseys are so beautiful — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 26, 2022

Yoooo @Suns the jerseys!!!!!! Gotta be the best in the league! — BigSauce (@alantwilliams) October 26, 2022

So how does one go about this? How do we make enough of a ruckus that the Suns organization actually brings these back? Do we picket outside the arena? Start a Twitter #BringBackTheBurst hashtag? Snail mail letters to the owner? Oh. Wait…

I’d like to meet the guy who came up with the Steve Nash era jerseys that debuted in 2000 and ask him how the hell he got those things approved. That guy could give a masterclass on sales tactics.

The Suns went 2-0 this past week in their throwback threads, averaging 129 points and winning by an average of 21 points. They were more than sexy, they were dominant. They finished the week off playing the Houston Rockets last night, toying with them throughout, but ultimately pulling away in the 4th.

It was a perfect 3-0 week for the Suns. October is now in the rearview. On to November...

Player of the Week

Devin Booker

26.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds

52.6 FG%, 21.1 3PT%, 76.2 FT%

Turned 26!

Game Recaps

Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors (W, 134-105) FULL RECAP

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans (W, 124-111) FULL RECAP

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets (W, 124-109) FULL RECAP

Highlights/Post Game Podcasts

WARRIORS at SUNS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 25, 2022:

369. Suns (3-1) vs. Warriors Post Game Pod:

PELICANS at SUNS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 28, 2022:

370. Suns (4-1) vs. Pelicans Post Game Pod:

ROCKETS at SUNS | NBA FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 30, 2022:

371. Suns (5-1) vs. Rockets Post Game Pod:

News & Notes

Front Office Sports: Barack Obama, Charles Barkley Could Go in on Suns, Mercury Bid

Fan Nation: Devin Booker is Playing Like the Best Player in the NBA

ClutchPoints: Chris Paul, Monty Williams reveal brutal motivation behind Suns’ strong 3-1 start

Burn City Sports: WATCH: Chris Paul React’s To Technical Foul Calls Going Up At The Start of the NBA Season

AZ Central: Suns’ worth skyrockets in 2022 NBA team value rankings

NBC Sports: Time to stop sleeping on the Phoenix Suns

Arizona Sports: Phoenix Suns finding more success between margins on offensive glass

Quotes of the Week

“We have an emotional and competitive team from top to bottom. History speaking, we have got into those situations and kind of been sporadic and all over the place. To go together as a team and bring it all in and just keep hooping. That is what we do.” — Devin Booker

“The majority of my career I’ve always been the playmaker, so it’s nice to get a couple of catch-and-shoots.” — Chris Paul

“He’s in the best shape possible of his career and he’s just ready to get back out there on the court.” — Chris Haynes on Jae Crowder

“They work so hard. It’s only five games into the season and you can just see how tight they are. They’re all unselfish.” — Mikal Bridges on the second team unit

“Next man up.” — Bismack Biyombo

“It’s so good to just seeing him letting it fly.” — Chris Paul on Cameron Johnson

Key Stat

The Phoenix Suns’ bench is a +21 thus far this season, which is 4th best in the NBA.

Injury Status Report

Jae Crowder (talking selfies in empty stadiums) is NOT WITH TEAM

Deandre Ayton (ankle) will be reevaluated in a week

Ish Wainright (low back pain) is day-to-day

This Week in Suns History

November 4, 1972

Back in ‘72, I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash was dominating the radio. The Suns weren’t dominating the NBA. The entered a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 3-5 record, finding themselves in 3rd in the Pacific Division. Milwaukee, led by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson, were 8-1.

Phoenix was playing their third game of an early season five-game road trip, and had lost their last 4 games. If DraftKings was around back then, the odds most likely would have been Bucks -525 money line.

That’s why they play the games.

The Suns arrived at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and put together a united front. All of their starters — Dick Van Arsdale, Charlie Scott, Gus Johnson, Connie Hawkins, and Neal Walk — scored in double figures. Walk, later the beautifully bearded center, had 20 points and 11 boards. On 9-of-23 shooting.

Kareem, as always, was a handful. He defended Walk into 39.1 FG%, and scored 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting — 4-of-8 from the line — snagging 21 rebounds in the game.

Phoenix persevered, with Clem Haskins — the second player of nineteen total to wear #11 in Suns’ history (behind Neil Johnson) — scoring 14 off of the bench. The Suns entered the fourth quarter down 79-78, but outscored the home team 27-25 in Q4, taking home their 4th win of the season and snapping their losing streak.

Suns Trivia

Clem Haskins.

The 3rd overall pick in the 1967 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls came to Phoenix in a 1970 trade for Jim Fox and a 1971 2nd round draft pick. The 6’3” Western Kentucky alum played four years in Phoenix, averaging 13.8 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds.

Perhaps you remember Haskins for his part in the University of Minnesota academic scandal. In short, a bunch of players had people write their papers for them, Haskins — head coach for the Golden Gophers — was canned.

Upcoming Games

Tuesday, November 1 — Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Friday, November 4 — Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Saturday, November 5 — Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Timberwolves are...interesting. On the surface, they appear to be a solid team. The Rudy Gobert addition has propelled them to a 4-3 start. But then you look a little deeper. Their OFFRTG is 110.1 (7th in the NBA), their DEFRTG is 107.5 (5th), and their NETRTG is +2.6 (9th).

When you delve into their schedule, however, you see that they haven’t had the same strength of schedule that Phoenix had had. Their wins have come against the Spurs, Lakers, and Thunder. Twice. Their losses are to the Jazz and Spurs. Twice.

The Rudy Gobert experiment has clogged the lane for Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards, as expected, and the team is trying to adjust to their new teammate.

The Timberwolves are uniquely talented at ball-watching and not getting back when a shot goes up on both ends.



It's not a chemistry problem. It's a lack of fight — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) October 25, 2022

The back end of the week is the baseball-style series against Portland. The Suns only loss this season was at the hands of the Blazers, a 113-111 OT loss two Friday’s ago. Since then, the Trail Blazers have pushed their record to 5-1, winning their last game against the Rockets without the services of Damian Lillard.

Lillard strained his calf in their game against the Miami Heat and will be out for a week or two.

In his absence, expect to see Anfernee Simons take on the primary scoring role. He dropped 30, including 7-of-15 from deep, in their win against the Rockets this past Friday. They play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before their back-to-back in the Valley of the Sun next weekend.

Weekly Prediction: 3-0

I was wrong last week, predicting 2-1 on the week. 70% of the Bright Siders were with me, as 139 votes were cast for a 2-1 record for Week 2. Congrats to the 47 of you — 24% — who predicted 3-0.

That is what I am going with this week. Minnesota will be a unique challenge, especially if the Suns get into foul trouble like they did against the Rockets. The frontline of the Timberwolves is too good to let Phoenix get away with production when foul trouble occurs. If Bismack Biyombo can avoid the whistle, the Suns win.

As for the Blazers? Twice? Booker will take the loss personal, and average 37.5 points in those two games.

What do you think?

Poll What will the Suns Week 3 record be? 3-0

2-1

1-2

0-3 vote view results 50% 3-0 (13 votes)

50% 2-1 (13 votes)

0% 1-2 (0 votes)

0% 0-3 (0 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

That is everything that is fit to print this week. Make it a great one, Bright Side.