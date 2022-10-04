Center of the Sun: The U.S.S. Suns Revenge Tour has left the dock

Welcome to the weekly news roundup of your Phoenix Suns.

Hello. My name is John Voita, III. “JV3” for those who know me well. I have been a contributor at Bright Side for almost 3 years, co-host of the Suns JAM Session Podcast, and a die hard Suns fan since the Reagan administration.

Since the beginning of the 2016-17 season – 6 years ago – Rod Argent has brought you a weekly update titled ‘Center of the Sun’. I can’t tell you how many times that I personally have enjoyed reading that update. It was clear, concise, and succinct, providing a quick overview of the week that was in case you had missed anything Suns related. He added some historical perspective and video highlights to accompany those weekly recaps.

As we prepare for the start of the 2022-23, NBA season, Rod has stepped down from his Center of the Sun role. It is I who have chosen to take on the task of trying to fill those consistent and impactful shoes that Rod leaves behind. Thank you, Rod, for what you have meant to the Bright Side of the Sun community.

I will try my best to carry on the tradition, aiming to continue informing Suns fans about what is going on with this fantastic organization.

My hope is to provide you with fun information along the Suns’ journey, much akin to the ‘Seven Games at a Time’ recaps I brought to you during the 2020-21 season. I appreciate the feedback, value your commentary, and look forward to what this becomes.

Quotes of the Week

“Basketball is our happy place. That’s the one place where we absolutely get a chance to be, and there’s no phones, there’s no TVs, there’s no nothing, right? Like you ought to see when we have our pickup games, it’s like our freest moment. Because you get a chance to hoop. That’s what everybody’s here for, at the end of the day, is that we get a chance to play the game of basketball.” — Chris Paul

“Like I said, unfinished business. I’m going to be on the grind throughout my whole career, throughout my whole life. It feels like just the start for me.” — Devin Booker

“Our guys are ready to go. As James said, you guys haven’t seen it. But having a long summer like this, you’re going to see some bodies that are different. Because this is the first normal summer we’ve ha since I’ve been here. And it has paid dividends for sure.” — Monty Williams

Suns Media Day

Suns General Manager James Jones:

Head Coach Monty Williams:

Chris Paul:

Devin Booker:

Deandre Ayton:

Game Recaps

Phoenix Suns vs. Adelaide 36ers (L, 134-124) FULL RECAP

Preseason Highlights

Nothing like a hype video to get the blood pumping!

12,000 fans attend open practice:

ADELAIDE 36ers vs PHOENIX SUNS | NBA PRESEASON | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | October 2, 2022:

News & Notes

This Week in Suns History & Suns Trivia

October. It is the autumn month that brings basketball back to us, and while Phoenicians celebrate the fact that they are as far away from 115° as possible, we once again allow ourselves to get excited for the impending season.

This week we will delve into the annals of Suns’ history, and bring up a name that you might not know. Before AC Green donned the number 45 for Phoenix, there was Ed Nealy. The 6’7” power forward from Kansas State, who was initially drafted by the Kansas City Kings in the eighth round of the 1982 NBA Draft – that’s right, the eighth round – bounced back-and-forth between Phoenix and the Chicago Bulls in the late 80s and early 90s.

Nealy was initially traded to the Suns in December of 1988 for Craig Hodges. After spending less than a season with Phoenix – and averaging a whopping 0.6 points in 30 appearances – on October 5, 1989, the Phoenix Suns traded him back to the Chicago Bulls for a 1996 second round pick. It was a conditional pick that never came to fruition.

Ed was eventually waived by the Chicago Bulls and, sure enough, he rejoined the Phoenix Suns in 1990. He appeared in 107 for Phoenix between 1990 and 1992, putting forth his best career offensive game on May 7, 1992 in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nealy went 2-of-5 from the field – all from beyond the arc – and scored 10 points in a 126-119 loss to Clyde Drexler and the eventual Western Conference Champions. He played 20 minutes following an injury to Tim Perry.

Phoenix waived Nealy in November of 1992. He signed as a free agent with the Golden State Warriors, who chose to trade in February of 1993. Where did they send him? Why back to Chicago, of course. He was wearing 45 before Jordan ever did.

And yes, that’s right. Although he didn’t log any minutes in the 1992-93 playoffs for the Chicago Bulls, he was part of the team that defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 1993 NBA Finals.

Classic Suns Highlights

Speaking of Ed Nealy’s appearance in the 1992 Western Conference Semifinals against Portland, here is Game 4 of that series, which was the last game played at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum:

Important Future Dates

October 5 - Suns vs Lakers (Preseason game in Las Vegas) 7:00 pm AZT

October 10 - Suns @ Nuggets (Preseason game) 6:00 pm AZT

October 12 - Suns vs Kings (Preseason game) 7:00 pm AZT

October 18 - NBA regular season begins.

October 19 - Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks (Season Opener) 7:00 pm AZT

December 15 - Most players signed during offseason can be traded.

December 25 - Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets 10:30 pm ET

January 5 - 10-day contracts may now be signed.

January 15 - All players signed during offseason can be traded.

February 17-19 - 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend/All-Star Game (Salt Lake City, UT)

Upcoming Games

**All Preseason games

Hope I did you proud, Rod.