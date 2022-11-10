Into the Valley: Life Without Cam Johnson

WARNING: This episode is a bit of a bummer.

With Cam Johnson sidelined “indefinitely” the Phoenix Suns will have to make some internal changes to keep the play strong and the vibes stronger. With Craig’s likely shift into the starting 5, what will happen to the bench unit? We look at the ripple effects from Cam Johnson’s injury and see what the Suns may be able to do to keep things steady moving forward.

