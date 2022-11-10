Fanning the Flames - Battling Through Injuries

The Phoenix Suns are going to be without Cameron Johnson for six to eight weeks and Chris Paul is currently sidelined with a sore heel. Are we worried? Naw...not really. We explain why on this episode of Fanning the Flames.

In addition, we discuss:

Cameron Payne elevating his performance so far this season;.

Mikal Bridges’ performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Do the Suns need to make a trade?

And, of course, recent gambling adventures.

