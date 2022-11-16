Suns to Unveil the Flags of Arizona’s 22 Tribal Nations

Tonight the Phoenix Suns are set to unveil their new uniforms honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona.

They will also be unveiling the flags of Arizona’s 22 Tribal Nations at Footprint Center before doors open to fans for tonight’s game.

The tribal flags have been permanently installed on the northwest wall in the pavilion and will debut during our first ORIGINATIV game tonight when the Suns debut the new City Edition uniform honoring Arizona’s Indigenous communities.

The Nike NBA City Editions uniform will debut on ESPN at 8 pm (MT) against the Golden State Warriors. Talk about a primetime game to unveil these gems.

The story behind these uniforms truly adds an amazing touch that gives them more meaning than just about any current or former city uniform we’ve seen before.

Introducing our 2022-23 NIKE NBA City Edition uniform honoring the 22 Tribal Nations of Arizona.@PayPal | Learn more at https://t.co/1jC1cW5h8g pic.twitter.com/QTFTUOwosP — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 10, 2022

The jersey will be accompanied by this incredible court that I suspect will absolutely pop on television.

Here's the Suns new City Edition court! pic.twitter.com/Mn7mVMVoA6 — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) November 10, 2022

The first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster, presented by Gila River.

Originativ Celebration Nights hosted by @PlayAtGila tip-off this Wednesday. At this game, the first 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster!



https://t.co/0c6Qu7cS61 pic.twitter.com/1pzjhlRI57 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 15, 2022

Suns fans, be on the lookout for the new uniforms, but also, the flags that will be placed across the Footprint Center next time you make a trip to a game. They’re here to stay.