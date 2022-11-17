Suns Reacts Survey: Who will join Devin Booker at the All-Star Game?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

For the past two years, Devin Booker and Chris Paul have gone to the All-Star game together to represent the Phoenix Suns. They even were both named All-NBA last season as well.

But the 37-year old Paul is regressing this year, not even scoring 10 points a game before missing the last week with a sore heel. It’s very probable he will get passed over when the coaches make their selections of All-Star reserves, especially due to the rise of so many wonderful young guards in the West.

So will Devin Booker be the lone Sun at the All-Star game?

Will he be joined by someone like teammate Mikal Bridges, who’s setting career highs in many categories and made first team All-Defense last year?

Or maybe Deandre Ayton, who’s got all the talent in the world and despite putting up lesser numbers so far this season but has two months to show he’s one of the best bigs in the West.

Not a lot of choices here. Suns are a deep team with really good core talent. And the league’s best teams always get 2+ All-Stars because winning matters. Could the Suns buck that trend with only one, even if they lead the West in wins at voting time?