Fanning the Flames - Buckle Up for a Wild Season

The Phoenix Suns are depleted by injuries and have lost a couple of games since our last episode of Fanning the Flames. Nonetheless, guys keep stepping up, the team is persevering, and - despite it all - are still sitting just one-half game out of first in the West.

We break down the past week in the Suns (and our own little) universe as we discuss:

The greatest episode of Suns JAM Session (@SunsJAM) ever

All the dysfunction around the NBA

Klay Thompson and the Splash Only Child, Steph Curry

Why Jae Crowder may - or may not - be traded soon

Whether Grayson Allen is a James Jones guy

Why the Golden State Warriors have surpassed the Los Angeles Lakers on our list of teams we... ahem... do not appreciate very much.

Until next time!