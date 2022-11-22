 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (11-6) vs. Lakers Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
John and Matthew are in Amarillo, Texas for the holidays, but that ain’t stopping them from breaking down a Suns victory, y’all! We’re talking Pat Bev, DWJ’s contributions, Anthony Davis’ dominance, and acorns.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

