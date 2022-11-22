Game Preview: Suns host hated Lakers with resurgent Anthony Davis

What: Phoenix Suns (10-6) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (5-10).

When: Tuesday, 8:00 PM AZ time

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Watch: TNT, Bally Sports

Listen: 98.7 FM

The Phoenix Suns are taking on arguably their franchise’s most hated rival in the overpriced, underachieving Lakers. This game doesn’t technically mean very much, but is any game against the Lakers ever devoid of a little something extra for Suns fans? It’s just so satisfying to beat them, and so frustrating to lose to them.

Betting Lines

The Suns are currently 7.5-point favorites over the Lakers, per Draftkings.

Probable Starting Lineups

Suns:

PG: Cam Payne

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: Torrey Craig

C: Deandre Ayton

Lakers:

PG: Patrick Beverley

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Troy Brown, Jr.

PF: Anthony Davis

G: Lonnie Walker IV

Opponent Notes:

I can’t resist relishing in what a disaster the Lakers are. Loaded up with aged All-NBA talent, the Suns’ longtime nemesis is struggling to stay healthy and struggling to find any kind of identity. Anthony Davis, the oft-injured big man nicknamed “Street Clothes” by Charles Barkley, is ironically the only one of their big name players definitely active for this contest.

The Lakers are riding a three-game win streak, but it’s against the Nets, Pistons, and Spurs, all of which are under .500 and two of which (Detroit and San Antonio) appear to be headed into tank mode. So what I’m saying is, let’s not assume they’re on a legitimate hot streak.

Injured/Out

Suns:

Chris Paul (heel) is OUT

Landry Shamet (concussion) is OUT

Cameron Johnson (knee) and Jae Crowder (working out at home) remain OUT

Los Angeles

Lebron James (groin) is OUT

Russell Westbrook (hand) is DAY-TO-DAY

Juan Toscano-Anderson is DAY-TO-DAY

Max Christie is DAY-TO-DAY

Prediction

I have yet to predict a Suns defeat in any of my writeups thus far this young season, and I’m not about to start against a banged-up under-.500 team that I absolutely hate losing to.

With Lebron out, the Suns starting five is simply superior to the Lakers group, even with Payne and Craig starting. If Payne plays the way he did against the Knicks Sunday, the Suns might not even miss Chirs Paul all that much.

The Suns win 115-105, as the Lakers struggle to create many efficient looks against the Suns defense.

Let’s go Suns!