 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: Lakers at Suns

By Dave King
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Go. Home. Make Em Sad, Suns!

Here’s the starting lineups. No 37 year olds in uniform tonight.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun