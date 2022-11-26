 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: Suns look to separate from rest of West against stumbling Jazz

By DamonAllred
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Revenge will be a theme coming off the 134-133 loss about a week ago, and the Suns, being one of the most fun pissed-off teams, have a good chance to get it as Utah stumbles through the back half of November.

