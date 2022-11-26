Filed under: Open Thread: Suns look to separate from rest of West against stumbling Jazz By DamonAllred@iamdamonallred Nov 26, 2022, 6:30pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Suns look to separate from rest of West against stumbling Jazz Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Revenge will be a theme coming off the 134-133 loss about a week ago, and the Suns, being one of the most fun pissed-off teams, have a good chance to get it as Utah stumbles through the back half of November. More From Bright Side Of The Sun Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns vs. Jazz Post Game Pod Preview: Suns sit atop West ahead of revenge opportunity vs Jazz SUNS WIN: Ayton, Suns take down Pistons for third straight win Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (12-6) vs. Pistons Post Game Pod Open Thread: Pistons at Suns Into the Valley: Happy Sunsgiving! Loading comments...
Loading comments...