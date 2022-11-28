 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (14-6) @ Kings Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

44 burger by Booker in Sac Town...no beam tonight! Matthew’s audio sound like a WWII radio, so bare with us while we talk about whether or not to have Craig continue to start when Cam Johnson returns, Ayton’s Player of the Week nod, Bridges’ basketball IQ, Booker taking over, and not betting on Cam Payne.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

