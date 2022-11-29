Phoenix Suns 20-Game Review: By The Numbers

We are exactly 20 games deep into the 2022-23 NBA season, and the vibes are immaculate in Phoenix.

Despite all the offseason turmoil and outside noise pegging the Phoenix Suns as the most likely team to “disappoint” they find themselves atop the Western Conference yet again.

What makes it all the more impressive is that they’ve done so with Chris Paul missing half of the season (10 games), and Cam Johnson missing more than that (12 games and counting) after tearing his meniscus. Along with that, Jae Crowder decided to quit on the team. That’s three major rotation players out for at least half the season so far.

Record

14-6 (best in West, 3rd best overall)

11-1 home

3-5 road

5-game win streak

+6.9 net rating (2nd)

Team Stats

PPG: 115.0 (10th)

115.0 (10th) RPG: 43.4 (18th)

43.4 (18th) APG: 27.3 (8th)

27.3 (8th) BPG: 6.0 (6th)

6.0 (6th) FG%: 47.5 (9th)

47.5 (9th) FT%: 81.0 (5th)

81.0 (5th) 3PT%: 37.1 (9th)

37.1 (9th) Pace: 97.6 (24th)

Team Leaders

PPG: 27.9 — Devin Booker

27.9 — Devin Booker RPG: 9.6 — Deandre Ayton

9.6 — Deandre Ayton APG: 9.4 — Chris Paul

9.4 — Chris Paul BPG: 1.6 — Bismack Biyombo

1.6 — Bismack Biyombo SPG: 1.7 — Chris Paul

1.7 — Chris Paul 3PT%: 48.8% — Damion Lee

48.8% — Damion Lee FG%: 60.6% — Deandre Ayton

60.6% — Deandre Ayton FT%: 89.5% — Damion Lee

The only statistic that really jumps out to me here is Damion Lee’s shooting percentages from both the three-point range and the free-throw line.

Key Player Stats

The MVP: Devin Booker does it all

Booker truly is the engine that makes this team go. His competitive play on both sides of the floor should make him another MVP contender this season. Carrying a shorthanded Suns team to the top record in the West through 20 games should only strengthen his case.

PPG: 27.9 PPG

27.9 PPG APG: 5.8 APG

5.8 APG RPG: 5.5 RPG

5.5 RPG SPG: 1.2 SPG

1.2 SPG Shooting splits: 47/35/88

And no, NBA YouTube channel, that is not his season-high.

Dominayton again? Deandre Ayton’s surge

The big fella started the season slow and was battling an ankle injury early, but has responded nicely of late. He’s recorded a career-high six straight double doubles, including his monstrous 29-21 game in the win over Utah. His exploits even won him a Player of the Week award, as the best performer in the Western Conference in week six. He becomes the first Suns player to win that award this season, and the third on the current roster (Booker, Paul) to ever win one.

PPG: 16.3 PPG

16.3 PPG RPG: 9.6 RPG

9.6 RPG APG: 2.1 APG

2.1 APG BPG: 0.7 BPG

0.7 BPG Shooting Splits: 60/27/71

The Glue: Mikal Bridges holds it all together

Mikal Bridges’ value should never be taken for granted. He is averaging a career-high in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, FT%, and 3PT%.

PPG: 16.1 PPG

16.1 PPG RPG: 5.4 RPG

5.4 RPG APG: 3.5 APG

3.5 APG SPG: 1.3 SPG

1.3 SPG BPG: 1.1 BPG

1.1 BPG Shooting Splits: 53/44/87

Bringing the Payne: Cameron Payne is back

What better time for Cam Payne to return to form than when Chris Paul misses an extended period of time?

PPG: 13.3 PPG

13.3 PPG APG: 5.2 APG

5.2 APG RPG: 2.4 RPG

2.4 RPG SPG: 0.9 SPG

0.9 SPG Shooting Splits: 42/38/77

Role Player Shoutout: Craig & Lee have been crucial

Since Cam Johnson and Chris Paul went down, Damion Lee and Torrey Craig are the Suns’ 5th and 6th leading scorers. More importantly, however, has been their veteran leadership, hustle, and creating extra chances.

Torrey Craig’s offensive rebounds generate extra possessions out of thin air. Every time he soars in to secure a rebound he was not in the zip code of giving this team the life they desperately need.

Damion Lee has hit big shot after big shot throughout the season. His presence as a reliable “3&D” wing has been huge with Johnson’s injury and Jae Crowder’s disappearance.

Damion Lee

PPG: 8.1 PPG

8.1 PPG RPG: 3.4 RPG

3.4 RPG APG: 1.3 APG

1.3 APG SPG: 0.5 SPG

0.5 SPG Shooting Splits: 45/48/88

Torrey Craig

PPG: 7.7 PPG

7.7 PPG RPG: 5.0 RPG

5.0 RPG BPG: 0.8 BPG

0.8 BPG SPG: 0.7 SPG

0.7 SPG Shooting Splits: 47/39/77

Per-36 minute comparison:



Torrey Craig (2022-23):

11.8 PPG

7.6 RPG

2.3 APG

1.2 BPG

48/39/77 shooting splits



Jae Crowder (2021-22):

12.1 PPG

6.8 RPG

2.4 APG

0.6 BPG

39/34/78 shooting splits — Zona (@ZonaHoops_) November 29, 2022

On the mend

I decided to leave Chris Paul and Cam Johnson’s numbers out of this due to the small sample size(s). Jae Crowder’s absence also leaving the Suns as shorthanded as they are makes this stretch as impressive as it gets.

Especially when you factor in that four of their losses are by a combined six (6!) points.

Help is on the way. CP3 will return. Cam Johnson is a ways away, but he’ll be ready come playoff time. Crowder (and others possibly) should net them another rotation piece.

James Jones has this team exactly where he wants them, now we wait on what move he makes to put a bow on the top and bring a championship to the desert.

Which numbers early on jump out to you most, Suns fans? Let us know below!