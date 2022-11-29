DraftKings’ Best Bets for an All-West Night on TNT

It’s a great comfort to me and many other Phoenix Suns fans to know that on an off night for the home team, there’s still really intriguing basketball available on your screens.

Bookended by the best studio show in basketball with Inside the NBA, there are two high-level matchups that TNT will carry, starting with last year’s Western Conference Finals opponents followed by two teams that were expected to be in opposite places.

I’ll step in today to tell you about the best bets via DraftKings’ website or in your DraftKings app, so that tonight’s exciting matchups can get their stakes raised even higher.

GSW Spread: -1.5 (-110) | Moneyline: -125

DAL Spread: +1.5 (-110) | Moneyline: +165

Over/Under 226 (-110)

The first matchup is certainly the more interesting one due in part to the star power on both sides, including two MVP candidates in Steph Curry and Luka Doncic. This is also obviously a rematch from last year’s Western Conference Finals, and both teams are pretty different from then outside of a few core pieces. It should be fun to see how the game affects the standings as well, since a Dallas win would leave the two tied in the order, with both hovering around the play-in.

Betting advice: I like to try and pair a moneyline prediction with a player prop that will help the game lean that way. For example, if you think Dallas will win, I’d parlay that with Maxi Kleber over 5.5 points (-110). He’s averaging 8.5 points since returning from a recent injury, too. For the Golden State believers (myself, included), I look to Andrew Wiggins over 16.5 points (-130) since he’s averaging 22.0 over his last five.

LAC Spread: +3.5 (-110) | Moneyline: +145

POR Spread: -3.5 (-110) | Moneyline: -170

Over/Under 211 (-110)

These two teams fit the “meh” classification in a lot of ways for this game. Neither is on any kind of streak, Clippers are roughly .500 on the road, Blazers are .500 at home, they both have point differentials of roughly -0.5 per game. However, I happen to have a lot of personal biases at stake, and when better to let personal biases guide me than when betting on a game.

Betting advice: I still harbor a lot of bitterness toward the Clippers, and I’m sure many of you do as well. Let’s take that energy and spend it on the Blazers against the spread, and find a player prop that fits for one or two of the many cool Blazers.

Jerami Grant has been dominant over his last three, averaging 31.3 points (52.0 3P%) and his over on points for this game is just 21.5, which feels like free money to me. Josh Hart over 7.5 rebounds is also free money; 8.5 is his average on the season, he’s had fewer than six only twice, and he’s had at least eight in 8/20 games (including six out of the last 11).

I wish everyone nothing but luck in their betting endeavors, especially now that we’re really in the thick of the holiday season, where some extra money is always extra helpful!

