Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (15-6) vs. Bulls Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
90’s night against the Bulls? It felt like Michael Jordan was on the court tonight. Wearing purple and orange. Embodied by Devin Booker. John and Matthew fanboy over Book’s 51 and DA’s 30 & 15, imagining what thing could come. Best duo ever? Then it’s a new Monty drop, Shamet talk, and analyzing John’s Spotify Year in Review.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

