Fanning the Flames - Let’s Talk About the Bench

The Phoenix Suns are off to a 6-1 start and Paul is back on Fanning the Flames. The world feels right again.

On this episode, we discuss:

The performance by the Suns bench so far

Cameron Johnson’s huge game and what it means

Kyrie Irving and his “apology”

Whether the team needs to make a trade (and, yes, Kevin Durant’s name rears its head).

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!