Game preview: Phoenix Suns host Portland Trail Blazers in second contest of back-to-back

The Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers on the second night of a home back-to-back series for Phoenix Saturday night at Footprint Center in Phoenix

The Suns suffered their second loss to the Trail Blazers Friday night, 108-106. Portland led by as many as 15 points in the game before a Suns comeback was ultimately cut short by a game-winning shot (which may have included a travel) from forward Jerami Grant with one second remaining. Grant finished with 30 points on 10-of-17 shooting, five assists and two rebounds.

The Suns trailed by 15 in the third quarter and took the lead three times in the final two minutes but could not close the contest. Phoenix struggled even with Portland’s top two scorers, Damian Lillard (31.0 points per game) and Anfernee Simons (22.0 points per game) out for the contest.

Starting shooting guard Devin Booker made a 3-pointer to give Phoenix a 106-104 lead with 31.3 seconds left before Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic got an offensive rebound and layup to tie the game with 23.4 seconds left. The Suns seemingly had the last possession of the game but starting forward Mikal Bridges traveled with one second left, giving Portland a chance to make the go-ahead shot.

Booker, the No. 10 scorer in the NBA, finished with 25 points on 8-of-21 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and five turnovers. Starting center Deandre Ayton had 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds.

Phoenix and Portland are tied for the best record in the Western Conference at 6-2. The Utah Jazz are right behind at 7-3.

Here are some of the notable statistics for each team provided by TeamRankings.

Points per game: Phoenix (No. 6, 116.8), Portland No. 18 (113.3)

Phoenix (No. 6, 116.8), Portland No. 18 (113.3) Assists per game: Phoenix (No. 2, 29.4), Portland (No. 25, 22.9)

Phoenix (No. 2, 29.4), Portland (No. 25, 22.9) Rebounds per game: Phoenix (No. 22, 51.3), Portland (No. 16, 52.5)

Phoenix (No. 22, 51.3), Portland (No. 16, 52.5) Average scoring margin: Phoenix (No. 3, +10.1), Portland No. 8 (+3.3)

Phoenix (No. 3, +10.1), Portland No. 8 (+3.3) Offensive efficiency: Phoenix (No. 1), Portland (No. 13)

Phoenix (No. 1), Portland (No. 13) Team shooting percentage: Phoenix (No. 5, 48.2 ), Portland (No. 10, 47.3)

Phoenix (No. 5, 48.2 ), Portland (No. 10, 47.3) Effective field goal percentage: Phoenix (No. 9, 55.1 ), Portland (No. 13, 54.3 )

Phoenix (No. 9, 55.1 ), Portland (No. 13, 54.3 ) 3-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 13, 36.3), Portland (No. 6, 38.5)

Phoenix (No. 13, 36.3), Portland (No. 6, 38.5) 2-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 6, 55.4), Portland (No. 19, 52.3)

Phoenix (No. 6, 55.4), Portland (No. 19, 52.3) Blocks per game: Phoenix (No. 19, 5.0) Portland (No. 23, 4.3)

Phoenix (No. 19, 5.0) Portland (No. 23, 4.3) Turnovers per game: Phoenix (No. 5, 13.5), Portland (No. 28, 16.8)

Phoenix (No. 5, 13.5), Portland (No. 28, 16.8) Opponent points per game: Phoenix (No. 5, 106.6), Portland (No. 9, 110.0)

Phoenix (No. 5, 106.6), Portland (No. 9, 110.0) Opponent shooting percentage: Phoenix (No. 6, 45.0), Portland (No. 12, 46.0)

Phoenix (No. 6, 45.0), Portland (No. 12, 46.0) Opponent effective field-goal percentage: Phoenix (No. 8, 51.9), Portland (No. 14, 53.1)_

Phoenix (No. 8, 51.9), Portland (No. 14, 53.1)_ Opponent 3-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 17, 35.5), Portland (No. 23, 37.0)

Phoenix (No. 17, 35.5), Portland (No. 23, 37.0) Opponent 2-point percentage: Phoenix (No. 8, 51.0), Portland (No. 11, 51.6)

Phoenix (No. 8, 51.0), Portland (No. 11, 51.6) Opponent total rebounds per game: Phoenix (No. 10, 50.4), Portland (No. 9, 50.1)

Starting Lineups

Out/Injured

Phoenix:

Cam Johnson (right knee) is OUT

—Cam will get an MRI today to determine the extent of the damage to his knee. If it’s a torn ligament, he could miss the rest of the season. If only sprained, he would still miss several weeks.

Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is QUESTIONABLE

Ish Wainright (personal) is OUT

Jae Crowder is NOT WITH TEAM

Portland:

Trendon Wafford (hip) is.... (did not play Friday)

Anfernee Simons (left foot) is QUESTIONABLE

Damian Lillard (right calf) is OUT

Gary Payton II (abdomen) is OUT

Olivier Sarr (right wrist) is OUT

Uniform Matchup

What to Watch For

Deandre Ayton appeared healthy after returning from a left ankle sprain, scoring the second-most points (24) for the Suns against the Trail Blazers Friday night.

"I think he's back ready to go." Devin Booker#Suns update: Deandre Ayton trending to return from left ankle sprain Friday vs. #Blazers (w/video) #RipCity https://t.co/inNLwcsqWW via @azcentral — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 3, 2022

The Suns struggled against the Trail Blazers with Portland’s star point guard, Damian Lillard, out with a calf strain. It is uncertain if Lillard will play Saturday night.

Grant, who was not a factor in Phoenix’s 113-111 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers Oct. 21, had a season-high 30 points against the Suns and got to the free-throw line 11 times. Phoenix won the free-throw battle, 21-15, but was out-rebounded by three against the Trail Blazers, a team that has notably struggled with the statistic in recent years with its current roster makeup.

Phoenix will certainly need a better effort on the glass to win this game. Portland did not shoot a high volume of 3-pointers Friday night but made 10-of-23 regardless. The Trail Blazers also assisted 30 of their 43 shots and had five different players record at least three assists.

Booker led the Suns in scoring but he struggled from the field, making 8-of-21 shots. Phoenix needs its star player to be more efficient so it does not fall behind early in the game.

Fun Fact

The Suns and the Trail Blazers have played 239 times in their history dating back to the 1970-71 season. Phoenix leads the all-time series 128-111 and has won six of the last nine meetings since the 2020-21 season.

Keys to a Suns Win

The Suns need to be better on the glass (they were minus-3 Friday night) and continue to feed Ayton to wear down Nurkic and get deep into Portland’s bench, which really only has 6-foot-9 forward Drew Eubanks as another backup big.

Without Cam Johnson available, the Suns could have backup forward Torrey Craig step into the starting lineup. Craig finished with eight points and six rebounds on 3-of-7 shooting in 23 minutes Friday, the most of any Suns player off the bench.

How will the Suns make up for Johnson’s 3-point ability? Phoenix went 14-of-34 from 3-point range Friday with Johnson mostly out. Bridges went 2-of-3 from 3-point range, Booker went 3-of-7 and backup shooting guard Damion Lee went 3-of-5. Phoenix will need a better effort from that range to win.

Prediction

The Suns went 22-9 in back-to-back games over the last two seasons and have suffered back-to-back losses only seven times over the last two seasons. Even without Johnson, the Suns have been very resilient under coach Monty Williams.

That will likely be the case Saturday night. Portland could return some of its injured players but the Suns will have another chance to win at home, where they are 81-41 in their tenure under coach Monty Williams.

It is hard to see the Suns losing back-to-back games and especially another opportunity against Portland, which it is 0-2 against this season. Phoenix will respond and reascend to first place in the Western Conference.

Suns 115, Blazers 108

