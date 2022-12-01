So much for ‘bad vibe’ Suns: Monty Williams named Western Conference Coach of the Month for October/November

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been named the Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in October/November, the league announced on Thursday.

The Suns went 15-6 during the first 21 games of the season with Chris Paul and Cam Johnson each respectively missing more than half the season (to this point), along with Jae Crowder refusing to report to the team.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, respectively, for games played in October/November. pic.twitter.com/AZChGTllil — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 1, 2022

Williams leading this group to the top record in the West after all of the offseason turmoil and embarrassing Game 7 loss is quite an impressive feat when you factor in the additional health issues that followed.

Phoenix is currently riding a league-best 6-game win streak and holds the best home record in the NBA at 12-1.

This is the fifth time in his career that he (Williams) has won the Coach of the Month and the fourth time with the Phoenix Suns.

The 2022 Coach of the Year received the award just moments after Devin Booker was announced as the Player of the Month for October/November.