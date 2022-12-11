Rapid Recap: Suns fall short to Pelicans in overtime, 129-124, for 4th straight loss

When it rains it pours. And oh boy is it pouring for Phoenix right now.

Four straight losses — two (and a half) of which were ugly — to say the least. Devin Booker missed this one with a hamstring injury, and who knows how long he will miss.

The injury excuses could be made, except the Pelicans have been without Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones themselves.

The Phoenix Suns fought back from down by as many as 15 to force overtime but ultimately could not hang in there with Deandre Ayton fouled out and Chris Paul joining him on the bench midway through the OT period.

Key Performers

Deandre Ayton — 28 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 13-18 FG

Mikal Bridges — 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 10-23 FG

Zion Williamson — 35 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 14-21 FG

CJ McCollum — 29 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 13-24 FG

1st Half

The Suns got off to a rapid start offensively, dropping 36 points in the opening frame. Phoenix’s ball movement looked crisp and they played like the Suns we all know and love for the first 12 minutes.

Mikal with the swipe and score pic.twitter.com/cxseLElNJz — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) December 11, 2022

Bridges stepped up early with 12 points in the opening period and showed the aggressive side of him that this team desperately needs.

The Pelicans' defense slowed Phoenix down a bit in the 2nd quarter, as the Suns fell out of sync as expected given how shorthanded they are.

Halftime: PHX 58, NOP 57

Bridges: 19 Pts, 7-13 FG

Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 FG

Saric: 5 Pts

Williamson: 15 Pts, 4 Reb, 5-7 FG — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) December 11, 2022

2nd Half

The Pelicans reestablished themselves in the 3rd quarter, taking control offensively in just about every facet of the game.

They scored 41 points in the quarter and outscored the Suns by six in the 3rd to take a 98-93 lead into the final period of action.

The turnovers were killing the Suns, as the Pelicans took advantage of them in transition just about every time they forced one.

Ayton was special in this one. His defensive effort, tough finishes, and activity on the glass were critical in keeping the Suns in the game. Foul trouble limited him late, but he did everything in his power to keep them in the game.

Phoenix fought back late in the fourth, tying the game with 2:45 remaining after a 16-4 run.

Unfortunately, Deandre Ayton fouled out with 36 seconds left in the game due to a Zion Williamson drive to the rim — a common occurrence throughout the game.

Chris Paul hit a clutch shot with 2.8 seconds remaining to tie the game after a Naji Marshall missed free throw.

Zion Williamson got a clean look for the win and missed, leading to overtime.

Overtime

Chris Paul fouled out due to a successful challenge that overturned what would’ve been three free throws and a Zion Williamson foul.

The game felt over as soon as that happened, as the swing of three shots to CP3 fouling out was all the Pelicans needed to ice the game.

New Orleans won the OT by the score of 12-to-7, and that was that.

Star of the Game

Deandre Ayton — 28 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block, 13-18 FG

Up Next?

Suns @ Rockets — 12/13 at 6 pm