 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread — Suns vs. Pelicans, round... 9?

Join the chat

By Dave King
/ new
Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

The Pelicans won two in New Orleans last weekend — now it’s time for the Suns to get some payback.

Let’s go!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun