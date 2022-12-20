 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Suns being SOLD for record-breaking $4 billion!

Filed under:

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (19-13) vs. Wizards Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
/ new

Ouch. Suns cough up a fourth quarter lead and give the Wizards their first win in 10 games Matthew is joined by Suns Geek on this episode to break it down and discuss their Christmas wish list.

  • Click the Subscribe button.
  • Click the bell to turn on notifications.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

The podcast is on a new feed, so please stop by and subscribe wherever you get your pods:

If you use one of those platforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

#GoHomeAndLoveYourFamily

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun