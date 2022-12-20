DraftKings: Your best bets on today’s TNT slate — Warriors, Knicks, Grizz, Nuggets!

With some big opportunities for some big money, the TNT slate for this week is quite intriguing. The early game features two of the most popular franchises in the league while the late game features two of the West’s top three seeds at this point. I’ll help guide you through where I see good chances for good profit:

GSW Spread: +4.5 | Moneyline: +155

NYK Spread: -4.5 | Moneyline: -180

Over/Under 224 (-110)

I haven’t quite gotten used to seeing a roughly-.500 record next to the Warriors’ name every time I look at the standings, and I certainly haven’t gotten used to the Knicks and their seven-game win streak. RJ Barrett has legitimately played well for them, and Julius Randle has been even better. Warriors have to deal with a bit of an absence from Steph, but that didn’t matter in game one of his recovery when Jordan Poole exploded for 43 points.

Betting advice: I love to look for trends when betting on NBA action. Predicting trends coming to an end — like the Knicks’ seven-game win streak or Poole following up his 43-point outing — is a vital part of that, which is why my favorite bets for this game are the Warriors moneyline (+155) and Jordan Poole under-27.5 points (-125). Poole has only crossed the requisite 28+ points on five occasions in 31 games this season. If you’re like me and you prefer to bet the over, Randle over-24.5 points (-125) feels solid; he’s reached 25+ in five of his last six.

MEM Spread: -1.5 | Moneyline: -120

DEN Spread: +1.5 | Moneyline: +100

Over/Under 233.5

The West has admittedly been much weaker than the East at the top. Three different East teams (Milwaukee at .733, Boston at .710, and Cleveland at .656) have better records by win percentage than the best team in the West (Memphis at .655) to this point.

That doesn’t make a game between the West’s #1 and #3 squads any less interesting; in fact, I’d say it makes it more interesting because of the higher stakes. Just 2.5 games separates #1 from #7 in the West (#7 and #8 in the East are both 6.5 games back of #1), so each game — to steal a term from the SEC — just means more.

Betting advice: Talk about looking for trends, I’m looking for Ja Morant to bounce back in a big way following his erroneous ejection on Saturday. First up on the docket, Morant over-8.5 assists (-125) is money; he had double-digit assists in four straight games prior to the ejection game. I also love Morant over-1.5 threes made (-115) as he’s cashed at least two in 10 of his last 15 games.

Let us all band together in solidarity as one of the premier young faces in the league embarks on a glorious crusade against everyone’s number one enemy: officials.