Report: Suns being SOLD for NBA record $4 billion

The new owners will be brother-billionaires from Detroit.

By Dave King
Wow.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns will soon have a new owner. Billionaire Mat Ishbia will purchase the Suns and Mercury for a blow-them-all-away record $4 billion(ish?) dollars. That’s almost twice what Steve Ballmer paid for the Clippers a few years ago, and a lot more than Joe Tsai paid for the Brooklyn Nets ($3.3B).

The sale is agreed in principle, and I’m sure will take months to complete.

Robert Sarver is really really really on his way out, folks.

And I’m sure with new ownership comes new executives on the business side, at the least. You know, the side that’s still in place despite being implicated along with Sarver in the racism and misogyny investigation. They’re all still in place, folks. And that’s where new owners likely will focus their early attention.

I wouldn’t expect much disruption on the basketball side, led by James Jones, because of how successful they’ve been.

So who is this billionaire?

According to Forbes, Mat Ishbia has a net worth of about $5.1 billion as the chairman and CEO of Michigan-based mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, now UWM Holdings, founded by his father Jeff in 1986. He owns a 71% stake in the company, which went public through a merger with a blank check company in 2021. His brother Justin owns 22% of the company, also making him a billionaire.

Mat was a walk-on basketball player at Michigan State. He was part of the national championship team in 2000, and then worked under Tom Izzo for a year before settling into his billionaire life. Ishibia joined his father’s firm in 2003 after graduating from Michigan State and became CEO in 2013.

He recently donated $32 million to MSU to upgrade facilities and get things named after former Tom Izzo, and has donated more money to the program as well.

There’s a profile on HBO Max about him if you want to get to know your favorite team’s new owner, as well.

More to come as it unfolds.

