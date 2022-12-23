 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Suns being SOLD for record-breaking $4 billion!

Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (19-14) vs. Grizzlies Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
Well that was painful. Suns lose by 25. So we get by with the help of our friends. Jake “Fallen Founder” and Hammo from the Aussie Suns Fans Podcast join us to talk about Fahrenheit to Celsius conversions, the punchable face of Bill Kennedy and Dillion Brooks, Suns’ lack of physicality, and how important is this trade deadline for James Jones’ career?

