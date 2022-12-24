Christmas Day NBA schedule: How to bet 2022 Christmas games

So many NBA games, so little time. And so many bets to make!

The NBA Christmas slate is an annual tradition that begins with the tearing open of presents, morphs into letting your kids play with their newly acquired toys, then ignoring them for hours on end as you mindlessly consume as much basketball as possible.

Let’s make that time less mindless and more engaging! This year’s Christmas Day schedule is fantastic for helping you with fill that time of neglect with dazzling basketball.

Games have been designed with storylines in mind, rivalries renewed, and superstars aligned. For many, it is their first look at the NBA this season as they’ve been preoccupied with baseball, football, and fútbol. So let’s give ‘em a show.

Why not make some many along the way? Below you’ll find a smorgasbord of information about the games, with a little betting advice to assist. The toys you recently purchased as well as the years of therapy your children will require must be paid for. Earn that money with some bets on DraftKings.

How do the experts think it’s going to go?

PHI Spread: -1.5 (-115) Moneyline: -125

NYK Spread: +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: -+105

OVER/UNDER: 218

This is the 13th Christmas Day matchup between these two teams. Both teams are on a roll entering the game and are competing for early playoff positions. Outside of Philly’s Tyrese Maxey and the Knicks’ Obi Toppin, both enter the game relatively healthy. What does that mean?

Points.

Points, points, points.

Betting Advice:

Take the over in this game. The average amount of points scored in MSG this season is 229.5. That’s 11.5 points more that the projected over/under in this game. Players feel the bright lights of New York, coupled with the eyes of the Christmas world, and you can expect some stellar offensive performances.

Want to take it a step further, take the over and the Philly moneyline. That pays +243.

LAL Spread: +8 (-110) Moneyline: +265

DAL Spread: -8 (-110) Moneyline: -320

OVER/UNDER: 226.5

While health is solid in the first matchup of the day, the same can’t be said of the second Christmas Day game. Anthony Davis is out indefinitely, which really hurts the Lakers offense.

Lakers say Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with a stress injury in his right foot. He remains out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2022

LeBron James is day-to-day with an ankle issue. That accounts for 54.5 of the 115.3 points the Lakers average, when healthy. Expect LeBron to play. This will be his 17th Christmas Day appearance, which would break Kobe Bryant’s record. And that’s what LeBron cares about.

But know that the Lakers are not healthy.

Dallas, on the other hand, is the sixth-best team in the Association at limiting the opposition in scoring, allowing 109.5 points per game. Their defensive rating is 112.7, 11th best in the league. Although they’re a team teetering around .500, they are much better at home (12-5).

See where I’m headed?

Betting Advice:

I predict that the Lakers will have trouble scoring on the road without reliable firepower. The total projected points for the Lakers is 109.5 at-120. Take the under.

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

MIL Spread: +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: +155

BOS Spread: -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: -180

OVER/UNDER: 225.5

It’s the first time we’ve seen Boston take on Milwaukee since the Celtics eliminated them from the 2022 postseason. I don’t imagine that Giannis has forgotten that moment. He is the type who holds a grudge and can physically dominate you on the court while executing said grudge.

Similar to the Suns last season, Boston came out firing after losing the NBA Finals. However, after a 21-5 start, they are now 22-10 and slowing down.

Betting Advice:

Two of the top 5 scorers in the league will be battling in this one. Giannis versus Tatum. I expect points. Plenty of them. I’m taking the over on points in this one, and I am also taking the Bucks, who are the dog in this one. +386 odds.

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

MEM Spread: -4.5 (-110) Moneyline: -190

GSW Spread: +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: +160

OVER/UNDER: 228.5

Memphis enters as the only road favorite on Christmas Day. This probably has something to do with the recent Stephen Curry shoulder injury.

The Warriors, a team dabbling with young talent to start the season as they try to find the balance between young and old, are 15-18. With no Steph, who was averaging 30 points a night, they are in trouble.

Pit that against the electric Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant. They’re aggressive. They’re talented. They want revenge for last year’s Western Conference Semifinals exit.

Betting Advice:

I’m looking at the spread in this one. 4.5 points? Take that value. The Grizzlies will win this game, and they’ll most likely do it easily. Sure, the Warriors are 12-2 at home. But without Steph to get the fans going, I’m betting that the Grizzlies silence the seats in the Chase Center, covering the -4.5 spread.

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

PHX Spread: +4 (-110) Moneyline: +140

DEN Spread: -4 (-110) Moneyline: -165

OVER/UNDER: 233.5

And then there are the Suns and the Nuggets. The night cap, of you will.

We know the history here. The Nuggets were eliminated from the 2021 postseason by the Suns, swept away at 4-0. They had no Jamal Murray. They had no wins. And Denver fans will never cease to believe that had Jamal been healthy, they stood a chance.

Nikola Jokic, the back-to-back MVP winner, is posting crazy number again. Could he go for three in a row? A solid performance on Christmas Day always helps. The advanced metric nerds are in love with every aspect of his game. As well they should be.

Betting Advice:

I’m a Suns fan. I’m biased. We’re due to quiet some critics out there, and Deandre Ayton plays well against Jokic. Obviously it helps if Devin Booker suits up.

Suns moneyline, nice and easy here.

Eat. Drink. Be merry. Watch basketball. Cash bets. Have a Christmas Day, Bright Siders!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.