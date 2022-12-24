Ishbia brothers make $100,000 donation to Bright Side Night!!

Today on Christmas Eve the Ishbia brothers, Mat and Justin, made a huge investment in the Valley community!

The brothers have donated a record-setting $100,000 to our, yes OUR, Bright Side Night. The donation directly translates to more than 6,600 Suns game tickets to underprivileged valley kids who will get to attend their first Phoenix Suns game on January 30.

I am overwhelmed.

Thanks to the Ishbias, this year’s Bright Side Night projects to more than double any previous event, probably meaning we will be able to send 10,000 kids to a Suns game this year.

What I understand is that the Ishbia brothers saw my plea on Bright Side the other day and reached out to a friend...who contacted a friend who happened to know my wife from yoga...and bing bang boom the deal was done!

Related Please to Mat Ishbia on behalf of all Suns fans and valley residents

All hail Mat and Justin Ishbia!

The Ishbia brothers, if you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know the name yet, have placed a successful bid to buy a majority share of the Phoenix Suns with a record-valuation of $4 billion. They will replace Robert Sarver and many of his minority partners, taking on a majority share of the team. The deal is pending approval of the other league owners, considered a formality at this point, and could close in the next couple of months.

The Ishbia brothers want the Valley to know how excited they are to become part of us. This donation out of the blue certainly proves it to me.

We’ve got a great thing going here, Bright Siders. We should be proud of what we’ve done to not only build a community of Suns fans, but also to grow the Suns fanbase by the thousands through the annual Bright Side Night ticket drives.

These kids get the night of their lifetimes. There’s nothing like going to an NBA game, especially as an impressionable kid. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses. What matters is the sights, smells and sounds of the arena, the junk food, and being one of a collective 17,000+ fans screaming (or groaning) at the same time.

Now it’s your turn.

Be like Mat. Be like Justin. Make a donation to Bright Side Night today.

You know I’m not asking for $100,000 or anything like that. I’m just asking you to take the initiative like Mat and Justin did. Take time out of your day to give back to someone else more needy than you. You can give as little as $15 or as much as you want.

Check this link, and you’ll see that if you give $150 or more, you even get stuff for yourself too.

Do it. It will take YOU less time than it took Mat and Justin, I promise.

Donate here: Suns.com/BrightSide

Every dollar you donate goes to the kids. Every. Single. Dollar.

Happy Holidays!