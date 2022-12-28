 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Suns JAM Session Podcast: Suns (20-16) @ Wizards Post Game Pod

John Voita and Matthew Lissy bring you a Phoenix Suns podcast that is, well, different...

By John Voita and Matthew Lissy
Suns claw back after being down 19, but a bad move by Monty leads to a 25 point loss to the Wizards. John and Matthew a good discussion about the ‘Booker will be reevaluated in 4 weeks’ news, what that means for DA, Rui Hachimura, the Wizards uniforms, and The Thing.

Watch right here!

Not much of a video person? Like to listen to your podcasts? Here is it is audio form:

Follow John (@DarthVoita), Matthew (@MatthewLissy), and the podcast (@SunsJAM) on Twitter.

