LET’S GO! Announcing Bright Side Night 2023!!

IIIIIIIT’S BAAAAAAAAACK!

We are proud to announce the SEVENTH annual Bright Side Night, where our community donates Phoenix Suns tickets to thousands of deserving and underprivileged children from all over the Valley!

Yes, you read that right. After a two-year hiatus, we are focused once again on creating new life-long Suns fans by sending them to their first ever NBA game!

This is OUR thing. You, me, us. Bright Side readers, writers and lurkers. WE are the ones who do this every year. Even with the Suns being one of the hottest tickets in the league, including 30+ straight sellouts, it still only $15 of your hard earned money to send TWO kids to a game this year!

Over the years, our annual event has raised more than $50,000 and donated more than 10,000 Suns tickets to deserving Valley residents from kids to teens to first-responders and healthcare heroes.

This time it’s our January 30 home game against the high flying Toronto Raptors, a game sure have the crowd in an absolute frenzy all game long!

Let’s do this!

It’s takes less time than ordering something dumb on Amazon.

Click this link to donate: https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside

https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside It’s $15 per ticket. Everything goes to the kids. No extra fees or charges.

The Suns MATCH every single donation. You buy one, they buy one. You buy 25, they buy 25.

Follow the instructions to complete the donation.

Very soon thereafter (allow a day or two), you will get a confirmation email directly from our Suns ticket rep, Connor Sprague, about our donation and what comes next.

That’s it!

What’s in it for you?

Oh, there IS always something in it for YOU

$15 = one ticket, but TWO kids go because the Suns will match it

Every $30 you donate (2 tickets) enters your name into a raffle. One winner gets a VIP experience (two PREMIUM tickets to a Suns game, pregame courtside access for warmups and a signed ball)

One winner gets a VIP experience (two PREMIUM tickets to a Suns game, pregame courtside access for warmups and a signed ball) $150 donation = 20 kids go, AND you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself

$375 = 50 kids go, AND you get a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

If you’re among the first 50 to donate $150+ at once, you also get extra perks on game night, including a Bright Side Night t-shirt of your very own!

*design credit to our very own John Voita!

The first 25 of you to donate $150+ at once get invited to join us for our annual private Bright Side interview session* with one of the Suns front office executives!

Those Bright Side Night interview sessions are awesome. In years past we’ve had Ryan McDonough, James Jones and VP Ryan Resch, who’s Jones’ right hand man. Every year, they give us 20-30 minutes of inside scoops on some of the Suns most impactful deals to shape this roster.

Here’s our video of 2015’s awesome experience.

If you donate NOW, we can get those free tickets handed to kids as Xmas presents before they go on Christmas break. Guaranteed smiles all around!

Click this link to donate: https://am.ticketmaster.com/suns/Brightside