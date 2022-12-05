Rapid Recap: Suns fall way short in Dallas, 130-111

The last time these teams met on Opening Night, the Phoenix Suns came back from being down by 22 points.

Unfortunately for Phoenix, they could not repeat those heroics tonight in the second of a back-to-back in Texas.

Phoenix’s 10-game (regular season) win streak against Dallas has finally come to an end. The Mavericks drilled 20 threes on 48.8% shooting from deep. There isn’t much to say about this one other than it was brutal.

Key Performers

Cameron Payne — 14 points, 10 assists, 6 rebounds, 4-16 FG.

Luka Doncic — 33 points, 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 12-20 FG.

Spencer Dinwiddie — 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 5-15 FG.

1st Half

The start to this one was rough. There were Game 7 vibes, as the offense was sputtering, and defensively the team looked lost more often than not.

Phoenix trailed 33-to-15 after the 1st quarter. Ayton led Phoenix with 7 points on 3-6 shooting. Booker was held scoreless with 3 assists on 0-7 shooting from the floor.

Doncic put up 13-4-4 on 5-8 shooting. Phoenix shot just 25% from the field. Yikes.

The first 12 minutes of action can be summarized simply by this terrifying graphic. Quite the brutal shot chart.

In the second quarter, the Suns showed a bit more life offensively early on. It did not matter.

Dallas was able to exploit the Suns’ defense through Luka’s ability to suck the defense in and kick it out to open shooters to further extend Dallas’s lead.

Heading into halftime the Suns trailed by 26 points.

Halftime: DAL 67, PHX 41

Ayton: 14 Pts, 4 Reb, 6-8 FG

Booker: 7 Pts, 4 Ast, 2-9 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts, 2-8 FG

2nd Half

The Suns jumped out to a 16-9 advantage early in the 3rd, forcing a Dallas timeout after cutting the lead down to 19 with 6:53 to go in the quarter.

Phoenix continued to fight, but timely threes from Dallas kept the lead at or near the 20-point mark despite the punches thrown by the Suns.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Dallas led 96 to 75 led by 33 points from Luka Doncic on 20 shots.

In the end, the Mavericks' offense was too much and the Suns could never get the lead down to single digits.

It was an ugly, forgettable night in Dallas. On to the next one.

Star of the Game

Deandre Ayton — 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 9-11 FG.

Up Next?

Phoenix hosts the Boston Celtics on ESPN.