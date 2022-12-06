DraftKings Odds: Betting on the TNT Tuesday Night slate — LeBron vs. Spida, Luka vs. Joker, more!

While we, and the Suns, lick their wounds from another Dallas beatdown, let’s focus on something else: making money.

Tonight, we’ve got a typical primetime matchup on national TV: big names = big viewership. Whether these are winning teams or not, some of the league’s biggest superstar names will take the court in this one and the world will be watching.

LAL - Spread: +4.5, Moneyline: +150

- Spread: +4.5, Moneyline: +150 CLE - Spread: -4.5, Moneyline: -175

- Spread: -4.5, Moneyline: -175 OVER/UNDER: 225.5

Let’s start with the first leg of TNT’s Tuesday night doubleheader.

For the first time in years, Anthony Davis is playing like his best self again. He won Player of the Week in the West by finishing out the weekend on a bender, much like Ayton did a week ago. Booker might have won the award if it was given out on Fridays, but it’s not.

Davis’ Lakers are still 13th in the West out of 15 teams, and still under .500 (10-12) on the season, but they are rolling lately by winning 8 of their last 10 games including a barn-burner 132-129 win over the Milwaukee Bucks this weekend. Tonight’s opponent, Cleveland, is another chance to prove they’re legit.

The Cavaliers, after adding All-Star Donovan Mitchell this offseason, have been near the top of the East all season. And they’re doing it on the defensive end — 2nd on defense, 10th on offense and 4th in net rating.

Betting Advice:

Make it a parlay. Take AD topping the 27.5 points line and Lonnie Walker IV topping the 1.5 threes line. The Lakers are riding high these days running everything through AD, and Walker is on a roll.

But take the Cavaliers to not only win but cover the spread. The Cavs are 10-1 at home this season while the Lakers are 4-6 on the road, so I’m pleasantly surprised the line is only -4.5. Lakers fans are keeping this line closer than it should be. Bet the Cavs to cover the spread.

DAL - Spread: +4.5, Moneyline: +160

- Spread: +4.5, Moneyline: +160 DEN - Spread: -4.5, Moneyline: -190

- Spread: -4.5, Moneyline: -190 OVER/UNDER: 223.5

The Mavericks are riding high from another beatdown of the West-leading Phoenix Suns, replete with yet another 20+ point halftime lead. That follows a beatdown of Jalen Brunson’s New York Knicks on Saturday, giving good vibes all around.

But the Mavs are still the Mavs. These last two games are their first consecutive wins in three weeks, and they’re still just 12-11 overall this season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are waiting, rested, finally at home (only their 9th home game vs. 15 on the road) and they’ve got Jamal Murray warming up to the season while Jokic is playing at MVP level.

The Nuggets split a road-road baseball-style series in Dallas already this season, so now they come home to face the Mavericks on their own court.

Betting Advice:

First off, I’d take the over on points and spread. Nuggets are winning this one, especially with it being a back-to-back for the Mavericks. Might not even be close.

If you’re looking at player props, have some fun. I’d expect Jamal Murray to want to show off on national TV, and of course Luka will be Luka. Check out the DraftKings app/website for details.

