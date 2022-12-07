Chris Paul is set to return tonight against Celtics “barring setback”

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul plans to return to the Suns’ lineup tonight against the Boston Celtics barring a setback.

Pheonix Suns star Chris Paul - barring a setback - intends to make his return tonight against the Boston Celtics after being sidelined for a month with heel injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 7, 2022

The Suns (16-8) host the Celtics (20-5) tonight in a battle between the top teams in each conference.

Before the Dallas game on Monday, Paul was upgraded to “questionable”, indicating that he has been trending in the right direction of late.

Paul has missed 14 games this season due to this heel injury he suffered on the road in a loss to Philadelphia in early November.

The veteran point guard is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 37/27/88 shooting splits.

Within an hour of the report, the spread on the game dropped from Celtics by 2 to Celtics by 1.