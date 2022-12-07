 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chris Paul is set to return tonight against Celtics “barring setback”

CP3 will return to the Suns’ lineup after being sidelined the past month.

By Brandon Duenas
@ZonaHoops_
/ new
Phoenix Suns v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul plans to return to the Suns’ lineup tonight against the Boston Celtics barring a setback.

The Suns (16-8) host the Celtics (20-5) tonight in a battle between the top teams in each conference.

Before the Dallas game on Monday, Paul was upgraded to “questionable”, indicating that he has been trending in the right direction of late.

Paul has missed 14 games this season due to this heel injury he suffered on the road in a loss to Philadelphia in early November.

The veteran point guard is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 37/27/88 shooting splits.

Within an hour of the report, the spread on the game dropped from Celtics by 2 to Celtics by 1.

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bright Side of the Sun Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Phoenix Suns news from Bright Side of the Sun