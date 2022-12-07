Fanning the Flames - CHILL

Yes, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Dallas Mavericks. Yes, a lot of people are in panic mode over it. No, they should not be, and we discuss why on the latest episode of Fanning the Flames.

In addition, topics include:

Bon Voyage, Solar Panel!

Chris Paul’s absence and impending return.

The Suns versus Boston Celtics matchup and the team’s other upcoming games.

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DanDuarte1), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts in the same feed on The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!